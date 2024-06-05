F1 star joins Cristiano Ronaldo in LUXURY investment

Formula 1 drivers are no strangers to prestige and splendour in their jobs, and now Charles Leclerc has extended this taste to his investments.

The Monegasque revelled in all the glamour and lavishness of Monte Carlo as he converted pole to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to win his home race for the first time.

Leclerc's victory propelled himself the Scuderia into title discussions as they once again narrowed the gap to Max Verstappen Red Bull.

After suffering through years of 'the Monaco curse', Leclerc scored a precious victory around the streets he grew up on, and will be hoping for similar success from his latest investment.

Charles Lecerlc took victory at the Monaco Grand Prix

It was an emotional win for the Ferrari driver

Leclerc invests in passion alongside Ronaldo

Soon after his Monaco victory, Leclerc was announced as an investor in Chrono24, the self-described 'leading marketplace for luxury watches'.

Watches and Formula 1 seem synonymous with one another. From the stopwatches which timed laps during the series' nascent years to the timepieces flaunted by today's drivers in the paddock, Leclerc is extending the link through an investment of an undisclosed sum.

The 26-year-old said: "The world of watches has long captivated me as one of my many passions.

"There is a real community of watch lovers all over the world. I am delighted to be an even bigger part of this community through my investment in Chrono24."

Leclerc has been known to wear some luxury watches in and out of the paddock, and they can be spotted across his social media pages.

Leclerc joins fellow athlete and iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in supporting the company. The Portuguese star invested in 2023.

Chrono24 CEO Carsten Keller added: "We are very proud to welcome Charles. This exceptional athlete is highly valued beyond the world of motorsport and shares our passion for watches and our company's pursuit of excellence.

"His knowledge is impressive and together we are ready to reach new heights."

Leclerc's next race against time will be during qualifying around Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

