close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco

F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco

F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco

F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco

One Formula 1 star has gone from hero to zero in recent days after footage emerged of him crashing his $411,000 Ferrari Purosangue in a minor incident in Monaco.

The incident occurred as F1 takes a break following last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

That race was of course won by Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, but the Monegasque driver has had more difficulty on the streets of his homeland.

Footage of the incident, shared widely on TikTok, shows Leclerc inching forward in his luxury SUV before lightly colliding with a utility van ahead of him.

The video captures the sound of crunching plastic, a reminder that even slow-speed accidents can leave an impression – especially when involving a high-performance vehicle.

"I just got him hitting the guy's car! I am so weak," the person filming can be heard exclaiming.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

Leclerc had a fender bender in the same city he won his home Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc recently crashed his expensive Ferrari

Charles Leclerc crashes Ferrari

In the TikTok video, Leclerc can be seen briefly leaning forward after the impact and seemingly gesturing towards the side of the road.

Since the clip is only 30 seconds long, it remains unclear what happens next.

It’s possible that Leclerc was signaling for the van driver to pull over further ahead to avoid worsening the traffic.

Alternatively, both may have simply continued driving. Regardless, Leclerc is likely frustrated by the incident, and he can expect some good-natured ribbing from his Formula 1 colleagues at the next race in Baku.

Leclerc was reportedly driving his personal Ferrari Purosangue, a rare and customized SUV he received earlier this year.

With its Argento Nurburgring finish and striking Orbit Grey wheels, the vehicle is as eye-catching as it is valuable.

Although the damage appeared minimal, it remains unclear whether Ferrari will need to carry out repairs, or if the scuffs can be polished out.

This minor mishap comes just months after Leclerc's victory in the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, reminding everyone that even the most skilled drivers aren't immune to everyday driving mishaps.

READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver

Related

Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Monaco Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc issues WARNING to 'struggling' Ferrari star
Latest F1 News

Leclerc issues WARNING to 'struggling' Ferrari star

  • July 16, 2024 21:00
Leclerc achieves SPECIAL Olympic feat in Monaco
F1 News & Gossip

Leclerc achieves SPECIAL Olympic feat in Monaco

  • June 21, 2024 05:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Huge NASCAR changes discussed as playoffs get underway

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton punishment for tweeting 'FAKE NEWS' revealed

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

Jordan says NASCAR can REPLACE Basketball 'very easily'

  • Today 02:00
Adrian Newey

Newey Aston Martin 'deal' worth up to $200 MILLION as astonishing contract details emerge

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo QUESTIONED as 'promotion' to Red Bull discussed

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x