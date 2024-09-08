F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco

One Formula 1 star has gone from hero to zero in recent days after footage emerged of him crashing his $411,000 Ferrari Purosangue in a minor incident in Monaco.

The incident occurred as F1 takes a break following last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

That race was of course won by Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, but the Monegasque driver has had more difficulty on the streets of his homeland.

Footage of the incident, shared widely on TikTok, shows Leclerc inching forward in his luxury SUV before lightly colliding with a utility van ahead of him.

The video captures the sound of crunching plastic, a reminder that even slow-speed accidents can leave an impression – especially when involving a high-performance vehicle.

"I just got him hitting the guy's car! I am so weak," the person filming can be heard exclaiming.

In the TikTok video, Leclerc can be seen briefly leaning forward after the impact and seemingly gesturing towards the side of the road.

Since the clip is only 30 seconds long, it remains unclear what happens next.

It’s possible that Leclerc was signaling for the van driver to pull over further ahead to avoid worsening the traffic.

Alternatively, both may have simply continued driving. Regardless, Leclerc is likely frustrated by the incident, and he can expect some good-natured ribbing from his Formula 1 colleagues at the next race in Baku.

Leclerc was reportedly driving his personal Ferrari Purosangue, a rare and customized SUV he received earlier this year.

With its Argento Nurburgring finish and striking Orbit Grey wheels, the vehicle is as eye-catching as it is valuable.

Although the damage appeared minimal, it remains unclear whether Ferrari will need to carry out repairs, or if the scuffs can be polished out.

This minor mishap comes just months after Leclerc's victory in the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, reminding everyone that even the most skilled drivers aren't immune to everyday driving mishaps.

