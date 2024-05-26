US F1 team suffer Monaco disaster after DOUBLE disqualification
A Formula 1 team have had both of their cars disqualified from qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, after breaking certain rules.
Saturday's qualifying session was a thrilling affair, with four teams all battling it out for pole position at a track where grid position is so important.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed to snatch top spot, with Oscar Piastri and Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz rounding out the top five. Max Verstappen could only come a distant sixth, with Sergio Perez all the way down in 18th.
Now, another team who faced a rough day in qualifying have been disqualified due to issues with their DRS system.
Haas disqualified from Monaco qualifying
Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen originally qualified 12th and 15th in the principality, with Hulkenberg narrowly missing out on a place in Q3.
However, those grid positions will now be taken away from them, with the pair disqualified from qualifying altogether.
This is because of a non-compliance on both Haas cars in accordance to regulations surrounding rear wings, and the DRS flap that opens in DRS zones around the track.
In a statement released by the FIA, race stewards said:
It means that Perez will now move up into 16th while Fernando Alonso, who failed to get out of Q1 for the second race in a row, will start in 14th, barring any other penalties.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul