Marko reveals why Newey is ‘no longer involved’ with Red Bull
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed why Adrian Newey is no longer involved with the team.
Adrian Newey will leave the Austrian outfit at the beginning of next year, after ending his contract prematurely.
Since the announcement Newey has been tipped to join a rival F1 team, with Ferrari emerging as the most likely option.
Reports suggest a deal has already been signed between the Scuderia and Newey, however his manager, Eddie Jordan, has denied this.
Why did Newey leave Red Bull?
Newey’s motivations for leaving Red Bull are unclear, with reports suggesting he became unsettled by the internal power struggle within the team.
Team principal Christian Horner has suggested that the engineer will be leaving to spend time with his family, but a move to a rival team could also be on the cards.
Following the announcement, Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to see Newey join Ferrari when he arrives in 2025.
Before then however, Newey will complete his final season at Red Bull, and help the team achieve a seventh constructors’ title.
The engineer was seen in the Red Bull garage during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, but was dressed in his own clothes rather than the team uniform.
His attire shows that he is already beginning to distance himself to the team, adding fuel to the rumours that he may be moving to a rival F1 team.
Helmut Marko has further confirmed this view, discussing Newey’s role since he has left the team with Sky Sports Germany.
“No, he is here in the role of ambassador for the RB17. Of course he is here but is no longer involved in current events for competitive reasons,” Marko said after FP2.
