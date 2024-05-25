close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen

F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen

F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen

F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen

Ferrari topped timesheets once again at the Monaco Grand Prix, with hometown hero Charles Leclerc looking particularly strong.

Leclerc came into this weekend having never won his home race, despite claiming pole position on two occasions in the principality.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

FP3 saw Max Verstappen bounce back with a second-place finish, but he has struggled to match Leclerc's impressive pace all weekend, and was moaning once again about his 'on a knife edge' RB20. Lewis Hamilton continued his good form around the track by rounding out the top three.

Around 15 minutes into the session, an unusual incident caught Hamilton out, when his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas was left stranded in the middle of the track, prompting a red flag.

Bottas slammed into the barriers and broke his front right wheel, leaving him grounded on the penultimate corner unable to go anywhere. A red flag was waved, but the positioning of Bottas' car surprised Hamilton as he was returning to the pits, and he too was stuck on track until marshals managed to recover the Finn's car.

F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:11.369sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.197sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.341sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.532sec
5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.554sec
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +599sec
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.610sec
8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.619sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.622sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.718sec
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.775sec
12. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +0.811sec
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.823sec
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.846sec
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.962sec
16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.103sec
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.334sec
18. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1.460sec
19. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.461sec
20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - No time

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship, and will be hoping to achieve a fourth world title this season.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Newey access REMOVED after exit announcement

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas
Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Today - Start time, TV schedule and more
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Today - Start time, TV schedule and more

  • Today 06:00
Monaco Grand Prix session RED FLAGGED after strange Leclerc incident
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix session RED FLAGGED after strange Leclerc incident

  • Today 04:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Sainz set to SNUB Audi after 'advanced talks' with rival F1 team

  • 28 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Today - Start time, TV schedule and more

  • Today 06:00
Indy 500

2024 Indy 500 weather forecast - will rain impact Sunday's race?

  • Today 05:00
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix session RED FLAGGED after strange Leclerc incident

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

Verstappen concerned Red Bull flaw could be EXPOSED at Monaco GP

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x