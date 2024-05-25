F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen
Ferrari topped timesheets once again at the Monaco Grand Prix, with hometown hero Charles Leclerc looking particularly strong.
Leclerc came into this weekend having never won his home race, despite claiming pole position on two occasions in the principality.
FP3 saw Max Verstappen bounce back with a second-place finish, but he has struggled to match Leclerc's impressive pace all weekend, and was moaning once again about his 'on a knife edge' RB20. Lewis Hamilton continued his good form around the track by rounding out the top three.
Around 15 minutes into the session, an unusual incident caught Hamilton out, when his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas was left stranded in the middle of the track, prompting a red flag.
Bottas slammed into the barriers and broke his front right wheel, leaving him grounded on the penultimate corner unable to go anywhere. A red flag was waved, but the positioning of Bottas' car surprised Hamilton as he was returning to the pits, and he too was stuck on track until marshals managed to recover the Finn's car.
F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:11.369sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.197sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.341sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.532sec
5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.554sec
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +599sec
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.610sec
8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.619sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.622sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.718sec
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.775sec
12. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +0.811sec
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.823sec
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.846sec
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.962sec
16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.103sec
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.334sec
18. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1.460sec
19. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.461sec
20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - No time
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship, and will be hoping to achieve a fourth world title this season.
