F1 boss BELITTLES rivals over team name change

A F1 team boss has taken a brutal swipe at a rival team’s sponsorship deal.

Williams team principal James Vowles had an interesting conversation with the Sky Sports’ commentary team during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

READ MORE: Legendary engineer in STUNNING signing for Andretti F1 entry

Recent reports from Autosport stated that Carlos Sainz has been in talks with Williams about a drive at the team for 2025, with the Sky team grilling him on the rumours.

Reports initially speculated that the Spaniard would move to Mercedes in a straight swap with Hamilton, who will replace Sainz at Ferrari.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Newey access REMOVED after exit announcement

Will Sainz move to Williams?

James Vowles teases Carlos Sainz Williams talks

However, Mercedes appear committed to promoting their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli to the team to replace Hamilton, despite his youth and inexperience in the sport.

When Sky Sports asked Vowles about their talks with Sainz, he remained cryptic, revealing very little.

However, the team boss did have time to take a jab at a rival F1 team when discussing tyre choices in FP1 with the commentary team.

“The two - don’t ask me what they’re called - AlphaTauri, Visa Cash App buy one get one free, went on the medium earlier, everyone else was on the hard,” Vowels said.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

