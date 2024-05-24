Verstappen uninjured after CLUMSY fall in battle with F1 rival

Max Verstappen was helped to his feet by a Formula 1 rival as the Dutchman took an unexpected tumble in Monaco.

The three-time world champion is in the Principality this weekend looking to follow up on his victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with another succedsful drive.

The Red Bull star has clinched five wins from the opening seven races in 2024, and currently holds a commanding lead over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings as he chases a fourth consecutive title.

Despite continuing his reign as the sport's dominant force, the 26-year-old has shown some signs of vulnerability in recent weeks at the the Miami Grand Prix, as well as in Imola.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

Verstappen risked injury in tumble

Lando Norris got the better of his rival in the States as he claimed a stunning maiden F1 win at the Hard Rock Stadium, while the McLaren driver was again the main challenger in Imola as he piled the pressure on Verstappen in the closing stages.

Given what has transpired over the past two races, there are fresh hopes that Norris is the man best-placed to put a dent in Verstappen's title ambitions.

Though fierce rivals on track, the pair have established a good relationship off it, and have teamed up on the padel courts as they enjoy some relaxation time ahead of this weekend's action.

Sky Sports footage even shows Norris offering a helping hand to his colleague after a clumsy fall left Verstappen on the ground.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

Related