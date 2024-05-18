F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice times as two SUPERSTARS crash out

The McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris led the timesheets by some way in FP3 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with two red flags limiting Max Verstappen's effective running.

Red Bull brought a raft of upgrades in overnight, even skipping their morning pitstop practice to get them all fitted to their two cars ahead of the final practice session of the weekend.

Fernando Alonso brought out a red flag after 25 minutes of the session, losing the rear end of his Aston Martin at the end of the lap and piling hard into the wall.

The car and debris were cleared inside ten minutes, allowing for drivers to come back and complete most of their intended run plans without too much disruption - until Sergio Perez hit the wall with a handful of minutes remaining to bring out a second red flag, leaving drivers to scramble around to try and get a final lap in (with differing levels of success).

F1 FP3 Results: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024

Here are the timesheets from Friday morning at Imola.

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:15.529sec



2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.300sec



3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.538sec



4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.558sec



5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.566sec



6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.837sec



7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.941sec



8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.952sec



9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.014sec



10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.018sec



11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.031sec



12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 1.102sec



13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.139sec



14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.166sec



15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.265sec



16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.394sec



17. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.431sec



18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.810sec



19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.832sec



20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.362sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

