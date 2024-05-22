Sainz alternative named as Audi assess options for 2025 F1 seat

Audi have revealed a new target for their driver line-up if they fail to acquire Carlos Sainz.

Silly season started early when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025.

WATCH: 10 Things That You Didn’t Know About Imola and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

His move left current Ferrari incumbent Carlos Sainz without a race seat for next year, with Charles Leclerc remaining at the team.

Despite the setback, Sainz has started 2024 strongly claiming a win at the Australian Grand Prix after undergoing surgery only weeks before.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has sent the F1 driver market into motion

Carlos Sainz achieved a race win at the Australian GP

Where will Sainz move to in 2025?

Sainz’s eventual destination has been widely speculated with some suggesting a straight swap with Mercedes.

However, Mercedes seem to be putting all their efforts behind junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli as part of their long-term future.

Sainz’s recent form has given rise to the rumours that he could move to Red Bull, however Sergio Perez would have to vacate his seat in order for that to be possible.

The Spanish driver has also been linked to the Audi project, who recently signed German driver Nico Hulkenberg for 2025.

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that if Audi fail to sign Sainz, they may consider Pierre Gasly as an option.

The Frenchman currently races for Alpine, however, their lack of performance may be enough to tempt the dissatisfied race winner to another team.

Gasly has had a rollercoaster career, originally part of the Red Bull family and promoted to the senior team after a year in F1.

Pierre Gasly has had a difficult 2024 at Alpine

However, failing to match his team-mate Max Verstappen, Gasly was demoted to Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri (now VCARB), which fortunately led to his first race win at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

If Gasly makes the switch to Audi could he finally be in with a chance of competing for F1 race wins or even a championship?

READ MORE: Imola GP attendee reignites new F1 race rumors

Related