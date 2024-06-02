Marko reveals KEY Newey contract detail as rivals scramble for F1 legend's signature

Helmut Marko has thrown a spanner in the works as Formula 1 rivals scramble for the signature of departing Red Bull legend Adrian Newey.

The design guru's announcement that he would leave the reigning constructors' champions in early 2025 caused shockwaves throughout the sport, given the extraordinary success he enjoyed with the Milton-Keynes based squad.

Since joining the team in 2006, the 65-year-old has played a pivotal role in Red Bull collecting 13 championship wins across two dominant spells, designing cars for the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who is on course for a fourth consecutive world drivers' title.

Speculation over the future of the man widely regarded as the sport's greatest-ever designer has been mounting since the announcement, with the likes of Ferrari strongly linked with making a move to secure his signature.

Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull after a glorious spell

Can Newey join a new F1 team?

While admitting Newey's exit will have a 'painful' impact at Red Bull, Marko has warned the rest of the grid hoping that there will be a 'domino effect', insisting that the engineer had already stepped back from his day-to-day involvement in operations, a move which did not destabilise their dominance of the sport.

“I have already said that he is an outstanding designer personality who has somehow lost his fire,” Marko wrote in a column for Speedweek.

“I’m personally very sorry about this, but we have a very broad and well-positioned technical team over the years, with experienced people like Pierre Wache and younger people like Enrico Balbo or Ben Waterhouse.

“We are well-positioned in all areas and I see it as wishful thinking on the part of the competition that there will be a domino effect - so far, there are no signs of this happening.

“You also have to remember that he was no longer with the company on a day-to-day basis. He was more the one who oversaw the whole thing."

