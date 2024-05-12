Norris marks first F1 victory by launching exciting new 'collection'
Norris marks first F1 victory by launching exciting new 'collection'
Lando Norris has revealed a unique tribute to his first Formula 1 win following an unforgettable Miami Grand Prix.
The British driver finally claimed his first career win, finishing ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.
Verstappen made an uncharacteristic error during the race by hitting a bollard into the Turn 14/15 chicane.
The resulting debris on the track produced a VSC, with a marshal coming out on track to remove it.
Norris celebrates maiden win
Verstappen pitted after the VSC for new tyres, however, an incident between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen a few laps later brought out a full safety car.
McLaren captilised on the safety car by bringing Norris in for his stop, and with cars’ speed reduced on track Norris came out of the pits to take the lead from Verstappen.
The McLaren driver held off Verstappen from the safety car restart until the end of the race, to achieve a maiden victory.
Lewis Hamilton was the first to congratulate his compatriot, slowing down at the end of the race to drive side by side with Norris.
"I don't know what I'm feeling! I'm just happy, proud. It feels like it's been a long time coming," Norris said to Sky Sports after the race.
"It's incredible. That's the best thing of all, the people you have respect for and the people you race against, when Fernando comes up to you and Lewis comes up to you, those are people I've looked up to since I was I kid.”
"The fact I'm racing against them and… they are probably not deep down happy for me, but they are happy for me and I respect that a lot and I'm thankful for that."
Following his win, Norris has unveiled a new range of clothing as a tribute to his first victory.
Norris revealed his new collection ‘We did it’ range via Instagram, a new collection of merchandise for fans to celebrate his win.
These included t-shirts and sweatshirts with the phrase printed on, alongside images of Norris with his trophy.
One t-shirt also depicted the phrase, 'Lando no wins', with the no crossed out, a reference to online comments about his failure to win.
