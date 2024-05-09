Norris admits TEAM-MATE frustration in victory

Lando Norris has revealed that he was frustrated when teammate Oscar Piastri won the 2023 Qatar Sprint race.

The British star recently recorded his first ever Formula 1 victory with an impressive win at the Miami Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

His teammate at the Papaya team, Oscar Piastri, had already stood on the top step of an F1 podium, albeit following a Sprint victory.

In that event, McLaren locked out the front row, with Piastri starting from pole. The Australian converted this into victory, and backed the performance up with a second-place finish at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Norris celebrates his first F1 victory in Miami

But he admitted frustration when he couldn't beat Piastri in Qatar

Norris concedes irritation at Piastri win

Norris was irked by the fact that he was unable to beat his teammate in either the Sprint or Grand Prix at Qatar 2023.

Piastri was the first of the two to taste any form of victory in F1, even though Norris has raced at McLaren for four more years.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Norris' first win was a long time coming

Former teammate Daniel Ricciardo also won at McLaren in before Norris with a shock victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a lie detector test before the Miami Grand Prix, Norris was asked: "Did it really **** you off when Oscar won the Qatar Sprint?"

Norris laughed, before replying, "Yeah! Uh huh..."

The Brit surely buried that grievance with his maiden win in Miami, though in the test he also had to concede that his Australian teammate was the better sportsman.

READ MORE: NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race

Related