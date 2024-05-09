Norris admits TEAM-MATE frustration in victory
Norris admits TEAM-MATE frustration in victory
Lando Norris has revealed that he was frustrated when teammate Oscar Piastri won the 2023 Qatar Sprint race.
The British star recently recorded his first ever Formula 1 victory with an impressive win at the Miami Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series
His teammate at the Papaya team, Oscar Piastri, had already stood on the top step of an F1 podium, albeit following a Sprint victory.
In that event, McLaren locked out the front row, with Piastri starting from pole. The Australian converted this into victory, and backed the performance up with a second-place finish at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Norris concedes irritation at Piastri win
Norris was irked by the fact that he was unable to beat his teammate in either the Sprint or Grand Prix at Qatar 2023.
Piastri was the first of the two to taste any form of victory in F1, even though Norris has raced at McLaren for four more years.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Former teammate Daniel Ricciardo also won at McLaren in before Norris with a shock victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.
Speaking to Sky Sports in a lie detector test before the Miami Grand Prix, Norris was asked: "Did it really **** you off when Oscar won the Qatar Sprint?"
Norris laughed, before replying, "Yeah! Uh huh..."
The Brit surely buried that grievance with his maiden win in Miami, though in the test he also had to concede that his Australian teammate was the better sportsman.
READ MORE: NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris reveals personal change after first F1 victory
- 1 uur geleden
Norris admits TEAM-MATE frustration in victory
- 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix SMASHES ESPN record with huge numbers
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton hits new F1 low after Miami as UK has new star
- Today 16:00
Verstappen admits surprise positive of Trump F1 visit
- Today 15:00
Ferrari chief joins MCLAREN after shock Norris win
- Today 06:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul