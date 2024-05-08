Norris SLAMS 'rocket' Turn 1 manoeuvre
Norris SLAMS 'rocket' Turn 1 manoeuvre
Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts on Sergio Perez's dramatic move into the first corner on lap one.
The eight-time second-place finisher finally broke his duck with victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
He took advantage of a safety car to pit from the lead and emerge ahead of Max Verstappen, who had boxed just laps earlier.
The McLaren ace then weathered a short attack from the Dutchman before pulling a 7.6 second gap by the time he took the chequered flag for his maiden F1 victory.
But it was the other Red Bull driver with whom Norris had the closest scrape with during the race.
Norris' start hampered by Perez move
Norris started from P5, one position behind Perez and a spot ahead of Australian teammate Oscar Piastri.
The Mexican got an ideal launch when the lights went out and sent a bold lunge down the inside of both Ferrari's.
As he did so, he locked his front right tyre and almost careered into teammate Verstappen and when rejoining the track forced Norris to take evasive action.
Norris of course recovered from this scare to eventually win the race, but criticised Perez's move on reflection.
"It was a tricky first stint, I was stuck behind Perez. I had to get out of Perez’s way in Turn 1 because he freaking came in like a rocket!
“So I stayed in the race; that’s a good start. Just from that point on I was like, ‘Ok, it’s a long game, there's not going to be a lot of overtaking, it's going to be a race about tyre management and strategy'.
“Everyone knows that the longer you can go, the more opportunity you buy yourself with safety cars and VSCs and all of those things.
“Today was my day! Today was the day when someone was like, ‘I'm gonna throw a safety car now’, and it all worked out perfectly. Whoever that person was, I thank them, and I share my trophy and champagne with them!”
READ MORE: F1 star HEAVILY fined by FIA for 'extremely dangerous' move in Miami
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris SLAMS 'rocket' Turn 1 manoeuvre
- 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton stuns at Met Gala with brilliant meaningful outfit
- Today 02:00
A-list celebrity in loving message for Ex-Hamilton trainer Angela Cullen
- Yesterday 22:00
Red Bull in 'crazy TV show’ claim amid Newey exit
- Yesterday 20:12
NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race
- Yesterday 18:25
F1 star makes HILARIOUS qualifying admission to Ed Sheeran
- Yesterday 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul