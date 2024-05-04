close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision

FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision

FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision

FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision

Lando Norris is under investigation by the FIA following the first lap incident in the Miami Sprint race.

Shortly after the start, Lewis Hamilton made an ambitious lunge into turn one, but ended up colliding with Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Sprint times

Alonso then hit his team-mate Lance Stroll while Norris was around the outside, but could do nothing to avoid the chaos and was hit by the Aston Martin, sending him spinning into the outfield.

The McLaren was unable to get going again and was forced to retire from the race along with Stroll.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed HUGE penalty after chaotic Miami race

Lando Norris retired from the Miami Sprint
Norris was caught out in the first lap collision

Norris under FIA investigation

The race was halted by a safety car until the track marshals could safely remove Norris' stricken McLaren.

Despite the Brit retiring through no fault of his own in the crash, he is under investigation for entering the track on foot after exiting his car.

Piastri ended up finishing sixth in the Sprint, but a penalty for Norris would mark a disappointing weekend thus far in Miami, despite bringing a significant amount of upgrades to the car.

The McLarens had looked good for pole position for the Sprint on Friday, but Oscar Piastri and Norris could only manage sixth and ninth respectively.

READ MORE: Latest Miami Grand Prix weather forecast: Temperature, rain and humidity

Related

Lewis Hamilton Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Lando Norris FIA
Hamilton handed HUGE penalty after chaotic Miami race
Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton handed HUGE penalty after chaotic Miami race

  • 3 uur geleden
Hamilton and Alonso crash sends superstar out of Miami race
Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton and Alonso crash sends superstar out of Miami race

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Alonso and Ricciardo eliminated early

  • 13 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Sprint times as Hamilton ROBBED of points and Ricciardo stars

  • Today 18:50
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Insider makes BIG claim about F1 Academy

  • 58 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Norris fires back at 'clueless' critics over claims he doesn't race Verstappen

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton handed HUGE penalty after chaotic Miami race

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x