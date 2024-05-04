F1 stars in FREAK crash in Miami pitlane

The stewards have hit Esteban Ocon with a 10-second time penalty after a bizarre incident that occurred in the pit lane before the Sprint race in Miami.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was heading down the pit lane and onto the track, when the Alpine of Ocon was released from his garage.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Sprint times

The two cars ended up colliding, with Leclerc continuing onto the track, while Ocon was wheeled back into the garage.

The stewards looked into the incident for an unsafe release and handed Ocon with a penalty for the accident.

READ MORE: Latest Miami Grand Prix weather forecast: Temperature, rain and humidity

Charles Leclerc collided with Esteban Ocon in the pits

Ocon was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident

Leclerc: Ocon was completely sleeping

Ocon suffered a damaged front wing from the coming together with Leclerc and the wing was changed on the grid, while Leclerc looked to have sustained wheel and rim damage, but Ferrari ensured the Monegasque driver that 'everything was ok' with the car.

Speaking over his team radio, Leclerc said: "The guy was completely sleeping. I don't know who that was but... even the mechanics were telling him to stop I think."

Ocon will start the Sprint from 13th on the grid, while Leclerc lines up on the front row behind Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'LOL' response in Miami radio message

Related