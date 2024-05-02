RB reveal striking 'Chameleon' livery ahead of Miami GP

Ferrari are not the only team to run a one-off livery for the Miami Grand Prix - as Visa Cash App RB have unveiled a unique look for the first race in the US in 2024.

The Faenza-based squad sit sixth in the constructors’ championship, with Yuki Tsunoda scoring all seven of their points so far this season.

Formerly known as AlphaTauri, the team ran special ‘speed streaks’ liveries at the final two races – Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi – in 2023.

And ahead of the first of three races in America this year in Miami, the team have revealed another eye-catching livery.

RB have unveiled a special livery for the Miami GP

Yuki Tsunoda has scored all of VCARB's points this season

RB reveal special 'chameleon' livery

Unveiled at a car wash in Wynwood, an arts district in Miami, on Wednesday evening, the VCARB01 will adorn a rainbow colour scheme featuring shades of purple, pink, orange and yellow.

The Italian team say that the ‘oil slick’ look was inspired by the fusion of colours that represent the city, as well as the colour scheme on the Cash App Visa Chameleon Card.

So fresh and so clean 🧼 The Miami livery you didn’t know you needed 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hH1yoQIdRy — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) May 2, 2024

Speaking in a statement after the livery’s unveiling, RB CEO Peter Bayer said: “Visa Cash App RB’s Chameleon Card livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US.

“Since the team’s Las Vegas launch in February, we’ve taken some big steps forward, and we’re bringing fans on an exciting new journey.

“This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their (Visa and Cash App) commitment to the team and F1 – and we can’t wait to see the Chameleon VCARB01 in action this weekend.”

