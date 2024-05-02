Newey looking for new challenge with Red Bull split confirmed

Adrian Newey has revealed he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge following the confirmation of his Red Bull exit.

The design guru has been an integral part of Red Bull since 2006, helping to deliver six constructors' titles over two dominant spells for the team, but will depart early next year.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Rumours first emerged last week that the 65-year-old was set to resign from his post, with his displeasure over the ongoing scandal involving team principal Christian Horner believed to be the cause.

Given his stellar reputation, Newey will have a number of suitors chasing his signature, with Ferrari appearing to be a potential destination.

READ MORE: Newey's wife drops HUGE F1 move hint after 'scoping out' next house

Newey: I've lived my F1 dream

In a statement on the Red Bull website, Newey thanked the team for 'making his dream a reality', and shared his excitement about what may in store for him in F1.

“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars," he said. "My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality.

"For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself.

"I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work.

"It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set.

"On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families.

"Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."

READ MORE: Star driver POACHED from F1 team in long-term deal

Related