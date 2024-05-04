close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit

Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit

Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit

Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit

Adrian Newey is set to attend the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, but his travel arrangements come as a bit of a shock considering recent speculation about his future.

The 65-year-old has supposedly handed his resignation in to Red Bull after growing dissatisfaction over his role within the team, as well as displeasure with the Christian Horner saga which engulfed the team.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal Newey departure date

Horner, who was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’, was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.

Comments he made about the team becoming less reliant on Newey made late last year are said to have annoyed the Brit, who could now decide to explore other openings at rival teams.

Red Bull's RB20 has been mighty in 2024
Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006

What are Adrian Newey's Miami travel arrangements?

What comes as the biggest shock, perhaps, is that the two are set to travel with each other to Miami this weekend.

Red Bull lead the way in both championships and have enjoyed a sizeable advantage over their rivals on-track so far in 2024.

According to Sky Sports, Newey is not keen to be the centre of ‘attention’ on a week which marks the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death.

He was chief designer at Williams at the time of Senna’s death in 1994 – an event which rocked the world of motorsport.

The timescale of his departure from the Milton Keynes-based outfit is unknown as he negotiates an exit from the team.

There has never been a non-Adrian Newey car on the top step of a podium in Miami, and that run looks well positioned to continue this week as the RB20 arrives in South Florida.

READ MORE: Newey manager hints at future after Red Bull exit

Related

Red Bull Christian Horner Adrian Newey Miami Grand Prix Sky Sports Ayrton Senna
Newey manager hints at future after Red Bull exit
Latest F1 News

Newey manager hints at future after Red Bull exit

  • Yesterday 00:00
Newey looking for new challenge with Red Bull split confirmed
Latest F1 News

Newey looking for new challenge with Red Bull split confirmed

  • May 2, 2024 22:00

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen takes pole as Hamilton crashes out

  • Yesterday 23:22
Latest F1 News

Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'

  • 55 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen gives 'LOL' response in Miami radio message

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton hints at potential reunion with 'good friend' Cullen

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Major F1 engine supplier returning in 2026 issues OMINOUS update

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x