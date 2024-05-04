Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit
Adrian Newey is set to attend the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, but his travel arrangements come as a bit of a shock considering recent speculation about his future.
The 65-year-old has supposedly handed his resignation in to Red Bull after growing dissatisfaction over his role within the team, as well as displeasure with the Christian Horner saga which engulfed the team.
Horner, who was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’, was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
Comments he made about the team becoming less reliant on Newey made late last year are said to have annoyed the Brit, who could now decide to explore other openings at rival teams.
What are Adrian Newey's Miami travel arrangements?
What comes as the biggest shock, perhaps, is that the two are set to travel with each other to Miami this weekend.
Red Bull lead the way in both championships and have enjoyed a sizeable advantage over their rivals on-track so far in 2024.
According to Sky Sports, Newey is not keen to be the centre of ‘attention’ on a week which marks the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death.
He was chief designer at Williams at the time of Senna’s death in 1994 – an event which rocked the world of motorsport.
The timescale of his departure from the Milton Keynes-based outfit is unknown as he negotiates an exit from the team.
There has never been a non-Adrian Newey car on the top step of a podium in Miami, and that run looks well positioned to continue this week as the RB20 arrives in South Florida.
