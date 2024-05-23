close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 'silent assassin' REVEALED after Horner left fuming

F1 'silent assassin' REVEALED after Horner left fuming

F1 'silent assassin' REVEALED after Horner left fuming

F1 'silent assassin' REVEALED after Horner left fuming

The ongoing saga surrounding controversial comments reportedly made by Christian Horner has taken another twist.

The Red Bull boss has found himself at the centre of a war of words involving Formula 1 pundits Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard, after being quoted as referring to the former as a 'f***ing silent assassin' regarding his role in the departure of design chief Adrian Newey.

The technical guru shocked the sporting world earlier this month by announcing he would resign from his post at the reigning constructors' champions, with speculation on his future ramping up in the aftermath.

Ferrari have emerged as the frontrunners to secure Newey's signature, a move which would see the Brit team up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

Jordan: Christian was upset with me

Speaking on an episode of the Formula for Success Podcast, Jordan - Newey's manager - appeared to attribute Horner with making the x-rated slur, but the former F1 team boss has claimed he was misquoted.

Instead, Coulthard has now revealed he was the one responsible for delivering the comment.

In the latest episode of the duo's podcast, the former McLaren driver said: "You [Jordan] had attributed Christian Horner with calling you a ‘f****** silent assassin’, whereas we both know it was actually me."

Jordan responded: "I kind of ignored what I’d said about the silent assassin - it was absolutely you [who said it], and thank you for bringing it up.

"Christian was upset with me, and I was saying ‘this is ridiculous’ because it’s the second time.

"I’ve been a friend of Christian for 30-odd years, he tried to buy my team all those years ago, and I know him, his family, and all of us grew up in that area together.

"It’s just nonsense that media are putting things in a place which might affect either a friendship or relationship going forward."

READ MORE: Horner reveals Newey access REMOVED after exit announcement

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Christian Horner Eddie Jordan David Coulthard
Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links
Latest F1 News

Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links

  • May 22, 2024 04:00
Hamilton-Newey link-up in JEOPARDY as rival F1 team swoops for design guru
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton-Newey link-up in JEOPARDY as rival F1 team swoops for design guru

  • May 21, 2024 15:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen uninjured after CLUMSY fall in battle with F1 rival

  • 10 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff opens up on 'tense' dinner with F1 bosses

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star out to break Monaco CURSE

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Wolff makes BOLD prediction on Mercedes chances at Monaco GP

  • Yesterday 19:00
Red Bull

Newey calls for Red Bull changes BEFORE 2025 exit

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x