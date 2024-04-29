US F1 driver in shock 'different life' revelation

Logan Sargeant has been discussing what his life may have looked like without Formula 1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix – the first of three home races for the American.

It hasn’t been the easiest start to an F1 career for Sargeant, who has picked up a singular point across two seasons - obtained at the 2023 United States Grand Prix after post-race penalties were applied.

His confidence will have taken a hit after Williams decided to swap his chassis for Alex Albon’s at the Australian Grand Prix – which ruled him out of the race as they decided that there was a greater chance of scoring points with his team-mate in the car.

But he has continued to pluck away and has shown gradual signs of improvement in his second full-time season in the sport.

It’s a homecoming for Sargeant at the Miami Grand Prix, raised just a short half an hour drive away from the circuit in Fort Lauderdale.

Logan Sargeant is yet to score a point in 2024

Williams are fighting in the F1 midfield this season

What would Logan Sargeant do other than F1?

He’s been reflecting on moving away from home and how differently things may have panned out for him if he didn’t make it to F1 with his Williams team.

“It was so different to anything I'd known back home,” he said.

“No ocean, obviously. It was especially tough when I moved to London. I really wasn't a fan at all. The winter months are pretty gloomy here! Pretty difficult and draining, to be honest, mentally. Now I enjoy it, but it took a long time to get there.

“It's just good to see familiar faces. Even just chilling around the house is all I want to do.

“In another life, I'd probably be at the University of Florida, going to Gators games and partying with all my friends I grew up with.”

