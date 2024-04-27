Major F1 rules shakeup 'postponed' amid fan backlash

close global

Formula 1 teams have opted to postpone making a decision on proposed changes to the points system until later this year, according to Motorsport.com.

As a result of lobbying by F1's midfield teams to extend the points allocation to include the top 12, the topic featured on the agenda for Thursday's F1 Commission meeting in Geneva.

It has now emerged, however, that those present at the meeting agreed to allow for more time in order to examine the potential implications of the change.

In a statement, the FIA communicated: "Commission members discussed a proposal for changes to the distribution of championship points, as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the sporting regulations.

"It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July."

The proposals would see greater distribution of points across the grid
Neither Logan Sargeant or Alex Albon have won points for Williams in 2024

Huge gap between top and bottom teams

There is currently a significant points gap between the top and bottom five teams on the grid, with Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin almost certain to collect the majority of points available this year.

Barring incidents or rare reliability issues, the top five teams Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin are set to swoop up most of the points on offer this year.

The new proposals would provide a reward for the likes of Haas and RB, as well as Sauber, Williams and Alpine - who have yet to score a point this season - as they aim to come out on top in battle for midfield positions.

