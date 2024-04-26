Red Bull saga enters crucial final stage as Horner accuser is 'quizzed'
According to reports, there could be an end date in sight amid the Christian Horner saga at Red Bull.
Team principal and Red Bull Racing CEO Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations he was cleared of.
The female employee who made the allegations was later suspended from the team on full pay, and has been said to be 'very upset' about the whole situation.
It was revealed earlier this month that the employee would be appealing the results of the internal investigation, which Toto Wolff called 'vague and opaque'.
Horner continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing, and has stayed in his position throughout, overseeing a phenomenal start to the season for the world champions and their star driver Max Verstappen.
Horner saga set to end?
Now, The Sun have reported that the suspended employee has been 'grilled' by investigators amid the appeal process getting underway.
Whether or not the result of the investigation will be altered remains to be seen, but the female employee has reportedly hired the services of a new legal team.
The same publication is also reporting that the appeal process is expected to last until midway through May, suggesting a possible end date to the saga that has been rumbling on since before the 2024 season.
Previous reports had suggested that the saga would likely rear its head once more following the conclusion of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.
