Sainz hints at Red Bull approach with 'best options' response

Carlos Sainz has revealed that 'all the good options' still remain a possibility for him, despite recent developments in the Formula 1 driver market.

Sainz is currently looking for a seat for the 2025 season, after Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari left him without a drive from the end of this season.

A plethora of options remain for Sainz, including Mercedes to replace the outgoing Hamilton, Red Bull, and Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026 and are an attractive prospect for drivers searching for a move.

However, fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso's decision to sign a new contract with the Aston Martin team may have ruled out one of Sainz's options, unless Lance Stroll decides to quit his father's team in an unlikely move.

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix

Where will Sainz drive in 2025?

Now, Sainz has said that not much has changed in the last two weeks, despite Alonso's new deal, and that all of his 'best' options still remain open, suggesting a move to the Silverstone-based outfit was never top of his list.

"I'm sure my best options are still open, which I think is positive and it's something that obviously takes a little time, given the market situation," he told media at the Chinese Grand Prix.

"It's going to take some time for everyone to make up their minds and make their decisions.

"There has been no progress in the last two weeks, so there is nothing to tell you about. The sooner it gets to a point, the sooner everything develops, the better because, at the same time, it's not that it's affecting my performance this year, but the sooner you get it out of your head and out of the situation, the better.

"Without talking about names, because I don't want them to be in the headline, 'Carlos has said this about this or that', when I said that we had been talking to all the teams, I think you can understand that we have been talking to all the teams. teams and all the teams means all," Sainz continued.

"I'm sure there are other very interesting options in the medium term, not even the long term, that I will consider and am considering. Each option, without a doubt, has its advantages and disadvantages, and I will take them all into account.

"As I have said before, the best thing is that all the good options are still there and we can still consider them all," he concluded.

