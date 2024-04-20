Hamilton lifts the lid on Mercedes winter break errors with 'hindsight' remark

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his team may have done things 'differently', if they look back on the start of their season with hindsight.

Mercedes have had a poor start to the season, with 2023's inconsistencies still not properly ironed out and a W15 car that has fallen behind their Formula 1 rivals.

Having finished second in last season's constructors' championship, there had been hope that Mercedes could get closer to the dominant Red Bull team in 2024, and maybe challenge for their first race victory since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, Ferrari and McLaren both sit ahead of the team in this year's constructors' standings, and they are just one point ahead of fifth-placed Aston Martin.

Hamilton, who will head to Ferrari in 2025 and is in his final season with Mercedes, has had a particularly poor start to the season, not finishing higher than seventh in any of the first four races.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled so far in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes bringing 'learnings' to China

Now, heading into the Chinese GP weekend, Hamilton has said that no changes have been made to his car, and that the team are still ruing missed opportunities during the winter break.

“Nothing’s changed with our car, so it’s going to be the same car this weekend,” he told media ahead of the weekend.

“But we understand it a little bit more. We look on the last weekend, we did make improvements and so bringing some of those learnings into this weekend. And then on top of that, some new direction again.

“I think if we could go back, you would have done things differently. That’s hindsight and experience.

“So we’re trying to bring that here this weekend and see if we can implement some of those changes we would have done perhaps further in Suzuka and hopefully that can find us a bit of performance.”

