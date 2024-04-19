close global

Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver can 'handle the pressure' like no other

Daniel Ricciardo has snubbed Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in a claim about who he would rather have on his roster for an important match.

Ricciardo has started the 2024 season off in poor fashion, yet to get off the mark while Tsunoda has claimed seven points from the opening four races of the season.

READ MORE: F1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen THWARTED in fire and rain

Their team-mate battle had been expected to be one of the most closely fought on the grid, with a potential seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull up for grabs.

The pair's relationship took a blow in the opening race of the season, with Ricciardo calling Tsunoda a 'f****** helmet' after an incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix in which the Japanese driver had been asked to give up a position to his more experienced team-mate.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to hit form
Daniel Ricciardo's seat in the sport could be under threat

Ricciardo makes Verstappen preference

Now, Ricciardo has suggested that he would rather have Verstappen on his team for an important, pressurised moment.

In a video on his LinkedIn page, the Australian revealed he would want Verstappen in his Australian Football League team, if his beloved West Coast Eagles were down by five heading into the last few minutes.

When asked who he would add to the team in order to help them secure victory, Ricciardo said: "I mean the first driver I think of is Max because it's all about who can handle the pressure, you know, the best.

"I'll back Max to kick it straight through the big ones."

With the Dutchman having claimed three consecutive world championships, and winning 20 of the last 22 grands prix, it's easy to see why Ricciardo would make that choice.

READ MORE: Schumacher collection to sell for over $4 MILLION at auction

