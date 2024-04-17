close global

EXCLUSIVE: McLaren driver praises 'brave' Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton making the move from Mercedes to Ferrari is a 'big risk' for the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton will drive for the famous Italian outfit from the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season after an announcement that shocked the sporting world earlier this year.

Although Mercedes is losing ground on the frontrunners and Ferrari is the only team to beat Red Bull in 2024, a McLaren driver gave their views on the transfer.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans shortly after Hamilton's announcement, they detailed their thoughts on the 'brave' and 'refreshing' move.

Hamilton has 'so much courage'

Hamilton will drive for Ferrari

When asked for her thoughts on Hamilton's switch, Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's F1 Academy driver said, "Good on him, honestly.

"As he said, at one point, you just got to be brave, take a risk, and do something different for a change.

"It's so refreshing to see in motorsport. Often, we're just following the trend, following what we think is right for us.

"And then it actually takes so much courage to do something different, to be different, and to have that change.

"He's taking a big risk that could maybe give him another championship or maybe have a bad performance this year.

"But in the end, he's brave enough to take that chance, and I think it's so nice to see. "I'd love to see more bold moves like that in F1."

F1 Standings

