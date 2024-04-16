FIA called 'STUPID' over historic Verstappen ban ruling
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has reflected on the criticism the team received when they handed Max Verstappen his debut in Formula 1.
Verstappen was signed to Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso in 2015 after being promoted all the way from Formula 3, where he finished third in the standings the year prior and also won the Zandvoort Masters.
The Dutchman has gone on to have an incredible career in the sport thus far with Red Bull - after being promoted to the main team to replace Daniil Kvyat in 2016 - winning the last three championships consecutively and holding the third most amount of wins, with 57.
Verstappen currently leads the 2024 championship by 13 points over team-mate Sergio Perez, having won three of the opening four races.
Marko slams 'stupid' FIA over Verstappen debut
2024 marks ten years on from the 26-year-old’s first taste of F1 machinery, where he took part in FP1 with Toro Rosso back in 2014 at Suzuka, aged just 16.
In August 2014, it was announced on Red Bull’s Servus TV channel that the Dutchman would be driving with Toro Rosso for 2015; a move which prompted criticism from their competitors and pundits in the paddock.
But the decision would prove to be well worth the risk and speaking with Autosport, Marko even slammed the FIA for their reaction to the shock announcement.
"We were declared completely crazy by just about everyone and had all sorts of things thrown at us," he said. "The FIA was even stupid enough to change the whole licensing system so that no one could debut so young again."
Before 2016, minors were allowed to drive in F1, but since then, the FIA changed the rules so that the minimum age to enter the sport is 18 years old.
