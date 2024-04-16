EXCLUSIVE: F1 champ names driver facing 'make or break' 2025 at Ferrari

The pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari is a mouthwatering prospect for almost everyone involved in Formula 1.

Having the statistically most successful driver partnering with the most successful team will see history being written.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star

However, one person in the paddock will be looking for the Hamilton-Ferrari combination to fall below the high expectations.

According to one world champion driver, Charles Leclerc will be the driver under extreme pressure at the Scuderia rather than the incoming seven-time title holder.

READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

Leclerc will partner Hamilton

Charles Leclerc vs George Russell

Speaking exclusively to GPFans, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was asked whether Ferrari's 2025 driver line-up will be akin to Mercedes'.

After all, there are some similarities, with George Russell being the team's junior prospect before reaching the headline act as Leclerc was for Ferrari.

However, Villeneuve doesn't see the likeness, saying, "No, Russell was never brought into Mercedes as 'he's a champion, he's achieved it all.'

"No, he was brought into Mercedes as this young gun that still had to prove it. Charles was brought into Ferrari as a champion when he wasn't because he was brought in from Sauber saying, 'Well, he is a champion.'

"No, because he was beating someone in karting or whatever, that doesn't pan out."

READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP

Villeneuve beat Ferrari in 1997

Make or break

Despite having 23 pole positions and five wins, Villeneuve said: "He still has to prove it. He's shown a lot of speed, he's shown that he's super fast, but he's not the one who won the race for Ferrari last year.

"So it will be interesting to see how that balances out inside Ferrari. This will be make or break for Charles, not for Lewis."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Red Bull Academy sensation who's surpassing Verstappen in the juniors

Related