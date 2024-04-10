Hamiton sends prayers to rival following major operation

Lewis Hamilton is praying for the recovery of an F1 rival and former team-mate after urgent heart surgery.

The Brit raced for McLaren between 2007 and 2012, winning one drivers’ championship and taking 21 victories.

In 2008 and 2009, he was paired with Finnish driver Heikki Kovalainen, who he comprehensively beat out across their two seasons as team-mates.

Kovalainen went on to drive for Lotus and Caterham before he lost his full-time seat in the sport at the end of 2012.

Heikki Kovalainen was Lewis Hamilton's team-mate for two seasons

Heikki Kovalainen won one Formula 1 race

What happened to Heikki Kovalainen?

He did return for two more races to replace fellow countryman Kimi Raikkonen at Lotus Renault in 2013, but that was the last of him that was ever seen in Formula 1.

Recently, he underwent surgery to fix an ascending aortic aneurysm and has been resting up since he was released from hospital.

He had no symptoms at the time and the problem was discovered in a check-up, which prevented him from competing in anymore rounds of the Japanese Rally Championship due to the risk of a rupture.

"So we got the diseased part of the ascending aorta out and put an artificial graft in place," Kovalainen said in a video on his social media. "Everything went well, it was obviously a big operation.

"I was a couple of days after the operation feeling a bit rough, but things have improved a lot since then. I’m actually back at home now already recovering."

Now Lewis Hamilton has shared his positive wishes with Kovalainen, saying: “Get well soon Heikki, praying for you.”

Get well soon Heikki, praying for you🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 6, 2024

