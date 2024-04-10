Schumacher backs American team to take on teen phenom in 2025

Ralf Schumacher has advised a Formula 1 driver to step aside for young star Oliver Bearman as he searches for his first foray onto the grid in 2025.

The Chelmsford-born Ferrari development driver stepped into the shoes of Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spaniard fell ill during the weekend.

He performed admirably in his spot, scoring a seventh-place finish and becoming the third youngest driver in F1 history.

There are plenty of openings around the grid next season which Bearman could explore as he bids to find a first full-time role in the sport.

Ralf Schumacher is a Formula 1 pundit

Oliver Bearman sits 12th in the drivers' standings

Will Nico Hulkenberg leave Haas?

Now former F1 winner and German pundit Ralf Schumacher has urged Nico Hulkenberg to move on from Haas after the 2024 season.

“No, certainly not. Haas is certainly a great team and everything will get better there, but the structure isn't there. Towards the future and doesn't look towards the future either,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

“Investments are pending but are not being made because [team owner] Gene Haas has other ideas. It's a nice, small team for newcomers like Oliver Bearman.”

We have seen young drivers blossom at backmarker teams before such as when Charles Leclerc joined Alfa Romeo and was subsequently promoted to Ferrari the following season.

Bearman could be the perfect replacement for Lewis Hamilton when he eventually retires from Ferrari after a few seasons with them, meaning that Haas could be the perfect steppingstone heading forwards.

Nico Hulkenberg on the other hand, could be eyeing a seat with German manufacturer Mercedes with a 2025 berth up for grabs.

