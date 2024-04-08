Verstappen opens up on which driver would make a 'strange' team-mate

Max Verstappen has revealed doubts about his potential 2025 team-mate at Red Bull.

The driver market was flung wide open by Lewis Hamilton when he announced his move to Ferrari for 2025, leaving an empty seat at Mercedes.

Team principal Toto Wolff has expressed publicly that he is keen to sign Verstappen to the team.

Whilst Verstappen looks certain to remain at Red Bull, this has not stopped people debating whether the team’s line up will change in 2025.

Verstappen reveals Fernando Alonso doubts

Carlos Sainz does not have a race seat for 2025 and has been suggested as replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Similarly Fernando Alonso, whose contract with Aston Martin expires next year may be pushing for a move to Red Bull as well.

For either to end up at the Austrian team, Verstappen would have to leave, or Sergio Perez would have to give up this current seat

Verstappen has questioned whether it would be the right move for Red Bull to sign the 42-year-old driver.

“I don't care who sits next to me. I also said that to the team. I always believe in myself and in my opinion I am the boss of everyone,” Verstappen said in an interview with De Limburger.

“But if you ask me, I would find it strange to sign a 42-year-old driver. Red Bull has always had the tradition of training young drivers itself.

“The signing of Sergio Pérez was a departure from that trend, especially with a 42-year-old driver. I can't get along with Fernando, that's not it.

“But I also look at the future of the team. Ultimately it is up to them to determine who drives where.”

