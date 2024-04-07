F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix times - Ricciardo suffers DISASTER as Hamilton endures another poor result

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the podium at the Japanese Grand Prix after a dominant drive at the front.

A retirement last time out in Melbourne showed no after-effects as Red Bull secured their third one-two finish of the season.

It means that the world champions have now completed three such one-two finishes in the first four races of the season, maintaining their dominance over the rest of the field.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, struggled in his W15 car, and finished down in ninth behind team-mate George Russell yet again, despite starting the weekend positively with he called the 'best session' that he had had in his new car.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium to maintain his brilliant start to the season, while his team-mate Charles Leclerc produced a stunning drive to come from eighth up to fourth.

Lando Norris came home in fifth, while Fernando Alonso rounded out the top six with a solid drive in his Aston Martin.

The race had started in dramatic fashion, with an early red flag following a huge crash involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon, which left both drivers out of the race - continuing their poor starts to the 2024 season.

A 30-minute delay ensued following a huge repair job needed on the tyre barrier, but the restart saw Verstappen steam away from Perez, and the Dutchman never looked back.

Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Suzuka was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. Lando Norris (McLaren)

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

7. George Russell (Mercedes)

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB)

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber)

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

17. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

18. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber): DNF

19. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): DNF

20. Alex Albon (Williams): DNF

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - TBC

