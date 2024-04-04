Mercedes chief in SURPRISE decision before Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is set to attend the Japanese Grand Prix after changing his plans to miss the event.

It comes in the wake of the team’s dismal start to the 2024 season, which has seen them score just 26 points from the opening three races as they sit fourth in the constructors, 71 points behind leaders Red Bull.

George Russell has grabbed the team’s only top five finish to date this year, finishing fifth in Bahrain, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton – who will leave for Ferrari at the end of the season – has scored just eight points so far as he continues to struggle with Mercedes machinery.

Australia saw the team suffer their first double retirement since the Austrian Grand Prix in 2018, with Hamilton being forced out with an engine failure and Russell crashing out on the final lap.

Mercedes have had a dismal start to 2024

The team suffered a double retirement in Australia

Toto Wolff has made a U-turn on his decision to miss Japan

Wolff to attend Japanese GP

It is this poor start to the season that has seen Wolff make a U-turn on his decision to miss the race in Suzuka.

With the 2024 season having a record 24 races on the calendar, teams have begun to set out schedules to rotate personnel at race events to prevent fatigue amongst the staff.

This includes team principals and Wolff’s planned schedule looked set to see him miss the race in Japan.

However, it is believed that the Austrian has a fluid one that allows him to make changes where necessary and Mercedes have confirmed that the 52-year-old will be in the pit lane for the fourth race of the season.

