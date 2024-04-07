close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
George Russell under investigation after Suzuka qualifying incident

George Russell under investigation after Suzuka qualifying incident

George Russell under investigation after Suzuka qualifying incident

George Russell under investigation after Suzuka qualifying incident

A Mercedes driver is under investigation after qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix following an unsafe release into the path of a rival.

Q3 saw drivers from Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren all locked in a battle to start third behind the dominant Red Bull cars, with Lando Norris coming out on top.

READ MORE: F1 boss admits Hamilton situation NOT like Schumacher move

His team-mate – Oscar Piastri, will start sixth for Sunday’s race after just three-tenths separated third and eighth place.

One man who failed to put a lap together completely was George Russell, who ended up nearly one second away from people position, leaving him with a fifth row start for the grand prix in ninth.

Oscar Piastri qualified sixth for the Japanese GP
George Russell will start the Japanese Grand Prix from ninth

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at Mercedes resurgence after 'best session' comment

What will happen to George Russell?

That may not be the end of his worries either, as he and Piastri have been summoned to the stewards due to an incident during the final qualifying session.

The Brit was released into the path of the McLaren, who was moving down the pit-lane within the usual 80kph speed limit.

The action forced Piastri to brake as the two came within inches of making contact in a very awkward part of the circuit.

In response to the unsafe release, Piastri labelled Russell’s move as ‘very dangerous’ before shifting his focus to his last qualifying run.

READ MORE: Hamilton names 'AMAZING' Mercedes replacement choice

Related

Red Bull Mercedes George Russell Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Japanese Grand Prix
Rival F1 boss WARNS Red Bull they're closing gap
Japanese Grand Prix

Rival F1 boss WARNS Red Bull they're closing gap

  • 3 uur geleden
Russell explains why Mercedes are still a 'long way off' the pace in Japan
F1 News

Russell explains why Mercedes are still a 'long way off' the pace in Japan

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Today: Start time for the Japanese GP and how you can watch on ESPN

  • 24 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Starting grid for the 2024 Japanese GP as Red Bull secure front row lockout

  • 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

George Russell under investigation after Suzuka qualifying incident

  • 2 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

Rival F1 boss WARNS Red Bull they're closing gap

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News

Russell explains why Mercedes are still a 'long way off' the pace in Japan

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

Hamilton critical of new rule which 'doesn't make sense'

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x