Marko reveals BIZARRE Verstappen contract clause after 'saying too much'

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has played down rumours of an unusual clause in Max Verstappen's contract.

The three-time world champion's future with the Red Bull team has been called into question of late following speculation surrounding multiple key figures within the world champion team.

READ MORE: American F1 star suffers HEAVY FP1 crash causing red flag

Ahead of the 2024 season, it was revealed that Verstappen had a strict clause in his contract that stopped him from participating in what he described as 'dangerous sports', anything that may cause an injury that could stop the Dutchman from being present during race weekends.

However, Verstappen recently confirmed that the team, who are owned by an Austrian drinks company, do let him ski, and Marko has now suggested that Verstappen has been enjoying the slopes while in Japan ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has started 2024 in ominous form

Max Verstappen is enjoying an extended period of dominance

Verstappen skiing in Japan

The 80-year-old let the winter sports revelation slip during an interview with OE24, disbanding the rumour that it was banned for Verstappen to take part in dangerous sports.

Verstappen is currently enjoying an extended period of dominance in F1, and has claimed three consecutive world championship titles, as well as winning 19 of the last 21 grands prix.

However, last time out at the Australian GP, his Red Bull RB20 let him down, and he faced his first DNF since 2022.

"Unfortunately, such a defect happens sometimes," Marko said on the incident.

"In the meantime, Max was skiing in Japan in the most wonderful, best deep snow in the world."

When it was posed to Marko that F1 drivers were banned from taking part in dangerous activities, the Austrian replied: "I've already told you too much."

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen leads the way as F1 rivals show MAJOR improvement

Related