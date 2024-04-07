2024 Driver of the Day winners - who's won it so far this season?

F1 Driver of the Day is back in 2024 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single grand prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Don't miss your chance to play a part on race day at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka!

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day in 2024?

The previous race in Australia had an intriguing top five, with Carlos Sainz taking 38.4% of the vote, followed by Lando Norris with 11.6%, Oscar Piastri with 10.2%, Charles Leclerc with 8.7% and Max Verstappen - who retired on lap three, with 5.5%.

That means Ferrari has claimed all three awards so far, with Sainz winning in Bahrain and Australia, while Oliver Bearman prevailed in Saudi Arabia.

But who will win the award at the Japanese Grand Prix?

Here is the full 2024 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4% Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3% Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4% Japanese GP Chinese GP Miami GP Emilia Romagna GP Monaco GP Canadian GP Spanish GP Austrian GP British GP Hungarian GP Belgian GP Dutch GP Italian GP Azerbaijan GP Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Brazilian GP Las Vegas GP Qatar GP Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

The next opportunity is at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

