close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 boss gives team ‘12 months’ to fix weaknesses

F1 boss gives team ‘12 months’ to fix weaknesses

F1 boss gives team ‘12 months’ to fix weaknesses

Sheona Mountford
F1 boss gives team ‘12 months’ to fix weaknesses

An F1 team boss has said it will take ‘12 months’ to fix his team's weaknesses on track.

After a shock DNF from Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix over a week ago, Ferrari are now within reach of Red Bull in both championships.

READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

A victory from Carlos Sainz and a first McLaren podium in 2024 has given some F1 fans hope there will be a battle at the front.

However, not all teams enjoyed a successful outing, with both Mercedes cars failing to finish, Lewis Hamilton not only being off the pace in qualifying but suffering from an engine failure in the race.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc Australian GP 2024
Lewis Hamilton Australia 2024

McLaren boss projects long road to fix weaknesses

Despite achieving a podium in Australia, McLaren still have some way to go before they close in on Ferrari let alone Red Bull.

Speaking to Autosport team boss Andrea Stella said: "We are extremely happy with the rate of development over the last 12 months, but there's, I would say, another 12 months' development that we need to go through to actually offer a car that is strong in DRS and is strong in the long corners.

"Around race six or seven we should have a decent round of upgrades, and hopefully there will be potentially a couple of them throughout the season.

"It will take the whole season to actually add enough performance and say we don't see these weaknesses anymore because these areas have improved."

Whilst identifying areas for improvement, Stella also remained positive about McLaren’s package in 2024.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Andrea Stella Bahrain GP 2024

"Erasing the weaknesses is car development," he said. "It's not like you have these weaknesses because something goes wrong.

"There's nothing going wrong, the car is not developed enough and these aspects expose themselves, like you become weak in long corners or you don't have enough speed in DRS.

"But this is effectively a consequence of the development. If you ask me how is the car behaving, I say very well, like it goes as expected.

"It does exactly what we expect from the wind tunnel. It does what we expect from the computer development."

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Carlos Sainz McLaren
Piastri's F1 manager explains 'difficult' second season dilemma
Latest F1 News

Piastri's F1 manager explains 'difficult' second season dilemma

  • March 29, 2024 20:00
Sovereign fund now FULLY owns historic F1 team
Latest F1 News

Sovereign fund now FULLY owns historic F1 team

  • March 29, 2024 04:00

Latest News

F1 Superstars

'Clever' Norris move that damaged Red Bull and Mercedes hopes revealed

  • 18 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - rain coming for Suzuka

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

Red Bull chief claims Ricciardo has 'mental problem'

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News

F1 boss gives team ‘12 months’ to fix weaknesses

  • 3 uur geleden
GPFans Feature

Why Hamilton couldn't have timed his Ferrari move any better

  • Today 19:00
F1 Gossip

F1 legend teases all-Spanish line up at MAJOR team

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x