F2 star's audition to replace Hamilton CONFIRMED

Sheona Mountford
A potential Hamilton replacement has been given the opportunity to test for Mercedes later this month.

Key names have been attached to the seat including Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, and even Max Verstappen if he decides to leave Red Bull.

However, Mercedes have had a difficult start to the season, currently fourth in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren.

Team boss Toto Wolff has suggested that Hamilton’s head has already been turned by Ferrari this season, due to the lack of performance at Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz, Kimi Andrea Antonelli, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Mercedes seat favourite in Austria test

Regardless of Mercedes’ pace, one driver will be thrilled to have earned a test. Mercedes junior Kimi Andrea Antonelli will take part in a two-day test beginning on the 16th April at the Red Bull Ring.

The F2 driver will test whilst on a break from the championship, which does not race again until Imola in May.

Ex-driver Karun Chandhok has praised the future star on social media saying: “From everything I hear of Antonelli, he’s pretty damn special. Spoke with the F3 engineers who ran him recently on a private test day.

“Said he was the best driver in an F3 car since [Max] Verstappen! McLaren gamble with rookie Lewis in 2007 worked out.”

Team boss Toto Wolff has also been supportive of Antonelli accompanying him on a track day at Imola, but does not want to place too much pressure on the young driver.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia Wolff said: “We have a young kid [Antonelli] that is very promising, and I don't want to put more extra pressure on him. But it looks like he can be one of the great ones.

"But we also don't want to drown him by jumping so quickly into an F1 car at 17. So there's a few options that we could play with him.”

Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal
x