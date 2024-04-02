Red Bull chief claims Ricciardo has 'mental problem'

A senior figure within Red Bull has had his say on issues with Daniel Ricciardo’s current form.

The Australian driver has been out-qualified by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda at every race this season, with Tsunoda only two points behind Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull director Helmut Marko praised Tsuonda’s qualifying performance in Australia as ‘incredible’ for finishing in the top 10.

Ricciardo was rumoured to replace Sergio Perez if he failed to perform at Red Bull this season, however recent form has put his RB seat in jeopardy.

Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo 2023

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain GP 2024

Marko identifies Ricciardo’s weaknesses

Rumours suggest that Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who impressed when an injured Ricciardo was out in 2023, could replace him at RB.

Helmut Marko, who is unopposed to removing underperforming drivers abruptly, has had his say on where Ricciardo’s issues lie this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo he said: "Each driver sees the other's data and they have the same car. Daniel has shown in the past that he is a fast driver, so it is something mental. He has a mental problem.”

In addition to this, Marko has expressed confusion over Ricciardo’s current form.

Helmut Marko Saudi Arabia 2024

“We’re all puzzled over that,” Marko said to Laola1. “He is generally slower than Yuki. Something never fits with him, which is surprising, because things looked very good for him in winter testing. But Yuki is clearly the faster one at the moment.

“The question is: Has Yuki become a high-flyer or is Daniel so weak? There is no objective answer after three races on three completely different circuits.”

