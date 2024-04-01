Another 'inchident' for Ferrari star in hilarious post

Charles Leclerc produced a hilarious moment with Ferrari on their social media in Australia.

The Monegasque driver has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season, currently sitting second in the championship standings, just four points behind defending champion Max Verstappen after the Dutchman’s retirement in Australia.

Leclerc has continued his impressive qualifying record, lining up second in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and fifth in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old has finished inside the top four in all three races so far this season, with podiums in the last two rounds.

Leclerc ignores Ferrari in hilarious post

Leclerc is seven points ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, who won the race in Australia in a Ferrari 1-2 and will leave the team at the end of the season to make way for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

Along with an impressive display from the Maranello squad in Melbourne, Leclerc gave fans a hilarious moment on the team’s social media.

Posting on Instagram, Ferrari used Leclerc to try and create an effect by throwing a polaroid at the camera, using the caption: “Us: “Just throw a polaroid at the camera Charles, not too ha—”

But in the video, the Monegasque driver completes ignores his team as he flings the polaroid almost at full force.

The cameraman can be heard laughing as it bounces off the lens and Leclerc gives a grin to the camera.

Fans expressed their love for the video with some brilliant reactions in the comments.

“Just an inchident with the cameraaaaa,” wrote one user.

“Man doesn’t know the concept of slow,” said another.

