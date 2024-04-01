Alonso pushing 'HARD' for stunning move to F1 rivals

Fernando Alonso is reportedly ‘pushing very hard’ for a move to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull ahead of the 2025 season.

The Spaniard’s Aston Martin contract expires at the end of the year and there are exciting seats available elsewhere on the grid.

Current rivals Red Bull and Mercedes may have seats up for grabs with Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari and looming question marks over Sergio Perez’s future.

As one of only three world champions on the grid, Alonso should be in a good position to negotiate a strong deal with a team that he could potentially see the rest of his career out with.

His impressive efforts for Aston Martin aged 42 won’t have gone unnoticed, having led their impressive start of the season last year before the team’s development halted their constructors’ championship charge.

Fernando Alonso is the most experienced F1 driver ever

Red Bull's Sergio Perez's contract expires in 2024

Where will Fernando Alonso go next?

According to The Race, Alonso is ‘pushing very hard’ to explore any potential openings at the Red Bull outfit for next season.

Juan Manuel Fangio is the oldest winner of an F1 championship aged 46 in 1957, meaning that Alonso’s quest for a third title would get close to, but not quite eclipse the historic record.

In fact, he will be 43 at the start of 2025 whether he joins up with a new team or remains at his Silverstone based outfit, but that doesn’t appear to be affecting him.

On the eve of the 2024 season, he even revealed that he may be able to compete in the sport until the age of 50 – so this may not end up being his last contract.

