F1 legend suggests UNUSUAL reason for Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit

Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that there may be an ulterior motive to Toto Wolff's continued pursuit of Max Verstappen.

Three-time world champion Verstappen's future with Red Bull has been the talk of the paddock in recent weeks following the speculation surrounding team principal Christian Horner, despite the fact that Verstappen is contracted until 2028.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Mercedes are believed to be in hot pursuit of the 26-year-old as they look to fill the void that will be left behind by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari ahead of 2025, and Aston Martin are also said to be interested in acquiring Verstappen's services.

The Dutchman has been more certain about his future with Red Bull since the Australian Grand Prix, but that has not stopped speculation or Wolff's desire to land what would be one of the biggest driver transfers in F1 history.

READ MORE: Drive to Survive set to cover Horner Red Bull saga

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Toto Wolff may be attempting to poach Red Bull figures

Verstappen's Mercedes links

Now, Villeneuve has suggested that Wolff's pursuit of Verstappen may simply be a ploy to annoy Red Bull and Horner, with whom Wolff has a personal rivalry with.

The two teams have been the most successful in the sport over the last decade, and the almighty 2021 world championship battle erupted their rivalry even further.

"I can't imagine Toto Wolff wanting Max. The only way he would entertain the idea would just be to annoy Red Bull," Villeneuve explained in quotes reported by The Express.

"I can't see him at Mercedes because they lost the championship to Red Bull and Max. It would definitely not be because he really wanted Max. It would be more to do with wanting to get at Red Bull.

"There are a lot of personal vendettas in there right now, both inside and outside of Red Bull. The whole thing is a mess," Villeneuve continued.

"Would the team be as good without Horner? That is a difficult one. Would the team win without Verstappen? Probably.

"Max is winning because he has an amazing car and Red Bull are winning because they have an amazing driver. But he is not the only amazing driver that exists. Put Alonso in that car and he would be winning as well.

"I am sure Max believes he could win at Mercedes and at Ferrari as well and that he would make a difference. He has to believe like that. And he might be able to make that much of a difference.

"But that is something we won't know until he makes that move. Right now, he is beating Perez and that makes him look amazing. But we don't know how good Perez really is. We just know he is not as good as Verstappen."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: American F1 star reveals the 'biggest change' he's made this season

Related