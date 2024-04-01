Wolff reveals the NUMBER ONE driver targeted for Hamilton spot

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Max Verstappen is Mercedes’ main target to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

The Silver Arrows are set to lose their star driver after 12 seasons together at the end of the 2024 season.

It has left them needing a replacement to line-up alongside George Russell, but that isn’t an easy sell to any big name in the sport currently due to their poor car performance.

They will be thankful that a new set of technical regulations are around the corner in 2026, meaning that they have an opportunity to get ahead of their rivals again with some good work – much like they did in 2014.

Max Verstappen would be a huge acquisition for any team

Toto Wolff has a big decision to make for Mercedes

Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia after qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix, Wolff discussed the prospect of Verstappen hitting the open market in silly season.

"We have a slot free, the only one in the top teams -- unless Max decides he goes and then the slot is not going to be free with us anymore," he said.

“You see what his performance levels are but I wouldn't want to discount the other ones [drivers] too. It's a kind of relationship that needs to happen at a certain stage, but we don't know when.”

It’s a move that would turn the F1 world upside down and see Red Bull in need of possibly two drivers for their title challenging machines.

Rarely does the sport ever see such significant driver moves similar to what Lewis Hamilton announced at Ferrari, but it’s even less probable to see two greats moving teams ahead of the same season.

