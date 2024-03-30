Drive to Survive legend makes BIG Hamilton Ferrari title claim
Guenther Steiner has backed Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season as he chases an eighth world championship.
The seven-time champion enters a new chapter of his career with the Italian outfit after taking the decision to leave Mercedes at the conclusion of his contract.
It brings to an end a 26-year association with the German manufacturer, and he leaves behind a legacy that can only be matched by Ferrari’s very own Michael Schumacher.
The Scuderia are trending in the right direction at the perfect time for Hamilton whose Silver Arrows team are drowning in the midfield currently.
He will be hoping that the positive trend can continue in time for his to compete with Red Bull for the drivers’ championship when he joins them team.
Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner believes that Hamilton boosts his chances at winning another world championship by making a move.
"It looks like he is making the right decision," Steiner told Sky Sports News. "He did it when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes, so maybe he got this one right as well.
"But I think for him it's more about the new challenge. He has been at the team for 11 years, won six championships, good relationships there.
"I think it's just the last step of his career he wants a new challenge. And obviously, your last challenge being Ferrari, it's a nice thing to have the opportunity to do."
