close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Four-time F1 champion undergoes surprise heart surgery

Four-time F1 champion undergoes surprise heart surgery

Four-time F1 champion undergoes surprise heart surgery

Four-time F1 champion undergoes surprise heart surgery

A former Formula 1 championship-winning boss has undergone a heart operation to fix a potentially dangerous issue.

The figure at the centre of the matter won eight total championships with Benneton and Renault between 1994 and 2006.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton linked with Angela Cullen reunion after her return motorsport

He is also Fernando Alonso’s manager and has been ever since the two met in 1999 – two years before the Spaniard made his F1 debut with Minardi.

Alonso is coming to the end of his current deal with Aston Martin at the end of 2024 and may have his eyes on a seat with rival team Mercedes.

It will be down to him and manager Flavio Briatore to negotiate a new deal now that Italian has undergone successful heart surgery to remove a tumour.

Flavio Briatore is Fernando Alonso's manager
Fernando Alonso has worked with Flavio Briatore since 1999

READ MORE: One of F1's most UNWANTED records was broken by Norris at the Australian GP

Is Flavio Briatore healthy now?

Speaking in a video on his Instagram, Briatore addressed the response to the health problem and stressed the importance of taking prevention measures.

"Hi everyone. Today I want to talk about prevention. 10 days ago, I went to San Raffaele hospital for a check-up and at that time they found a benign tumour in my heart,” he said.

“The doctors intervened immediately and I'm here, telling you about it. The main thing, guys, is to do the prevention, the check-up, every year.

“I did it two years ago and I didn't have this benign tumor and this year I did. We must not neglect ourselves, prevention is essential.”

READ MORE: Hamilton sets social media ablaze by founding 'Roscoe FC'

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Flavio Briatore
Alonso hits out at HARSH FIA punishment
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso hits out at HARSH FIA punishment

  • Yesterday 03:00
Alonso receives emphatic support from F1 team principal after FIA penalty debate
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso receives emphatic support from F1 team principal after FIA penalty debate

  • March 28, 2024 23:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Four-time F1 champion undergoes surprise heart surgery

  • 31 minutes ago
Breaking F1 News

Red Bull turmoil continues as KEY Verstappen ally confirms exit

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton's former trainer Cullen leaves comment under F1 rival's post

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Off the Track

Rival motor series 'close' to being purchased by F1 owners in £3.5 billion deal

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Marko hints at possible Ricciardo car 'swap' amid ultimatum rumours

  • Today 01:00
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton joins exclusive dating platform after 'split' with model girlfriend

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x