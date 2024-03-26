Schumacher tips F1 champion to REPLACE Verstappen

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed that Red Bull have ‘big intentions’ for another driver to replace Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has enjoyed three back-to-back world titles with Red Bull, and is contracted with the team until 2028.

However, after team principal Christian Horner was investigated for alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’, there has been instability at Red Bull.

Despite being cleared of the accusations, key figures within the team, such as Verstappen and Helmut Marko, have been rumoured to leave if Horner remains in his position.

Max Verstappen Australian GP 2024

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Red Bull line up Verstappen’s replacement

Additionally, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has expressed interest in signing Verstappen to his team.

Red Bull may have to search for a replacement sooner than they think, and already have a star driver in mind according to Schumacher.

Speaking for Sky Deutschland he said: “The team is thinking about an alternative, and there are now completely new rumours.

"Christian Horner has always been a very, very big fan of Fernando Alonso.

“Apparently there are big intentions in the background to bring Fernando Alonso into the cockpit next year to have another strong driver if Max Verstappen leaves the team.

"If Fernando Alonso were to get Red Bull at the end of his career - the car with which he can win - Fernando Alonso obviously wants that. And you saw what Alonso did again at the weekend: how fast he was was how he prevented George Russell from overtaking him.

Fernando Alonso 2024

“I think he knows what he wants and he would fit in well. [...] And of course you have to say: today you need experienced people, you have to win can from the outset.

“Especially at Red Bull this is something very, very important and I think Fernando Alonso would be a good alternative."

