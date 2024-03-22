close global

Horner angling for LARGER role at Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner appears to be angling for a larger role in the team's parent company.

Horner's position has come under heavy scrutiny of late, after a female employee complained of 'inappropriate behaviour' from the Red Bull chief.

The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation conducted by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand, and he has vehemently denied the allegations made against him throughout.

Various members of the world champion outfit have been the subject of rumours surrounding their futures since, however, with Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko and three-time world champion Max Verstappen's futures all seemingly unclear.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late
There have been rumours of infighting at Red Bull

Horner reportedly looking for promotion

Now, it has been reported by Bild that Horner may be seeking a 'new role' within the wider Red Bull GmbH brand.

The Brit is currently the CEO of Red Bull Racing, but Bild say that Horner is looking to become the CEO of Red Bull GmbH, a role currently jointly held by Franz Watzlawick and Oliver Mintzlaff.

Mintzlaff himself was present at the recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and was involved in talks with key figures, including 80-year-old Marko.

Horner and Red Bull are likely to face more media furore as Formula 1 heads to Melbourne for the Australian GP this weekend.

x