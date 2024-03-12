Marko reveals doubts over Red Bull future started BEFORE Horner saga

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that he was already considering his future with the team before the current media storm surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing towards a female employee by the team and was allowed to continue performing all functions of his roles as CEO and team principal throughout the matter.

Red Bull have managed to take two consecutive 1-2 finishes to start the season, with the RB20 holding a good advantage over its rivals.

Rumours that Helmut Marko may be suspended came to light in Saudi Arabia after accusations that he was behind a leak of files, but after a meeting with Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, it appears he will stay.

Helmut Marko chats with Christian Horner

Helmut Marko has been with Red Bull since 2005

The Red Bull RB20 is dominant on track

Marko already gave departure a thought

The Austrian has now confirmed that he was considering his future in the sport well before the ongoing saga occurred, and reassured his camp that no move to Mercedes is on the cards currently.

“I hope it will all be over as soon as possible,” he told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

“I was already thinking about leaving at the end of last year, but I also think we should think about Dietrich [Mateschitz's, the Red Bull founder] legacy, what his ideas were and where they took us. We owe that to him.”

Marko confirmed that he will not be blamed for the leaks when he said: “We decided that these rumours [of the leaks] were spread and had no legal background. I will not be suspended.

“Our goal is to win the world championship. For that we will have to work hard. I was really thankful for how loyal Max was. I was impressed. We are not going to Mercedes together at the moment.”

There’s plenty of time to elapse before the 2025 driver market fully unfolds, as Mercedes look to fill a crucial seat for the future.

As Red Bull continue to work through their issues, it appears that a move for Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen is becoming increasingly unlikely for the Silver Arrows.

