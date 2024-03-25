Norris reveals WILD action that will help him 'win the next race'

Carlos Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari in a cracking instalment of the Australian Grand Prix – and Lando Norris gave an outrageous suggestion for grabbing his first win in F1.

Sainz started from second in Melbourne and swept past leader Max Verstappen with a brilliant move around the outside, before the Dutchman retired from the race with a right rear brake mechanical failure.

The Ferrari’s had displayed solid performance throughout the weekend and took advantage of Verstappen’s DNF as Sainz brought the car home to take his third career win from team-mate Charles Leclerc in a 1-2 finish for the Maranello squad.

Norris rounded off the podium positions in third, with hometown hero Oscar Piastri finishing in fourth to score big points for McLaren.

Norris suggests outrageous sacrifice

Sainz made his return to the grid in Melbourne after missing the race in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis, with 18-year-old talent Oliver Bearman being drafted in late to replace him.

Norris is searching for his maiden win in F1 as he enters his sixth season in the sport, and speaking with Rachel Brookes on Sky Sports F1 after the race, the Brit made the incredible suggestion of getting his appendix out as well.

Joking with Brookes when she mentioned Sainz told him to remove his appendix, Norris said: “Yeah, clearly you do it [take appendix out] and you win the next race!

“Maybe next time you’ll see me and I’ll be running like Carlos.”

Later posting on his Instagram account, Norris posed with Sainz holding their trophies from the podium, with the Spaniard lifting his race overalls to reveal his stitching from his appendix surgery.

The McLaren driver again made the outrageous suggestion with the caption: “Gonna go get my appendix removed. Apparently you do it and you win a race soooooo…. congrats Carlitos.”

Norris rounded off the post with a chilli emoji, making reference to one of Sainz’ nicknames and the hashtag ‘weightloss’.

