Massive F1 star admits Hamilton move has temptations

A McLaren star has admitted that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch has him thinking about his own future.

The recent driver market shakeup caused by Hamilton's surprise move to the Scuderia has sent a jolt through F1.

While Lando Norris recently extended his contract with McLaren, locking him in beyond the 2025 season, the young driver's comments suggest the allure of a title fight and race wins might just outweigh team loyalty.

The Brit, currently holding the unenviable record for the most podiums without a win, might be eyeing a change of scenery.

The question remains: will McLaren be able to provide the competitive car Norris needs to fulfil his ambitions, or will the siren song of a championship contender prove too tempting to resist?

Lando Norris extended his McLaren contract beyond the 2025 season

Norris currently sits in fifth place in the drivers' standings

Norris: 'The Lewis move is cool. That's all I would say.'

Speaking to RACER, Norris acknowledged the appeal of a long and successful career with a single team.

"I thought of it," he admitted. "I would never say no to it, I think it's still a cool thing."

However, his comments regarding Hamilton's switch to Ferrari hint at a certain intrigue with the unexpected move.

But I would say, the Lewis move is cool," he continued. "That’s all I would say. And I respected that. I thought that was a cool move to do. So not saying that’s exactly what I’d like – not say anything else, I’m just saying… I’m not saying I want to go to Ferrari now, I’m just saying there are certain things that are just cool to do."

